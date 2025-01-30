First major U.S. commercial plane crash in over a decade draws global reaction

The deadly plane crash near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday marks the first major U.S. commercial aircraft accident in over a decade, with authorities investigating the cause.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Reaction is pouring in from around the world Thursday morning after a deadly plane crash late Wednesday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The crash marks the first major U.S. commercial aircraft accident in more than a decade.

According to CBS News, the last such crash occurred in February 2009 when a Continental Airlines flight operated by Colgan Air went down while approaching Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The plane, which departed from Newark, New Jersey, crashed into a house, killing all 49 people on board. Continental later merged with United Airlines in 2010.

The last major crash involving American Airlines happened in November 2001, when a flight bound for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, crashed shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport. The plane went down in the Belle Harbor neighborhood of Queens, killing 265 people.

Authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating Wednesday’s crash.

More details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

RELATED: Live Updates: Passenger jet with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter, officials shift to recovery effort

RELATED: Lawmakers in Oklahoma, Kansas react to plane crash near D.C.

RELATED: U.S. Figure Skating confirms members were on plane that crashed near D.C.