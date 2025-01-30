Lawmakers in Oklahoma, Kansas react to plane crash near D.C.

Lawmakers from Oklahoma and Kansas are reacting to a plane crash near Washington, D.C., as federal authorities investigate.

Lawmakers from Oklahoma and Kansas are responding to the plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, who chairs the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, spoke with reporters overnight. He noted that he played a role in bringing the direct American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., which has been operating for about a year.

“It is certainly true that in Kansas and in Wichita in particular, we're going to know people who are on this flight, know their family members, know somebody,” Moran said. “So this is a very personal circumstance as well as an official response.”

As of Thursday morning, officials have not released the identities of those on board or their hometowns.

Oklahoma lawmakers also reacted to the crash.

Sen. James Lankford said in a statement, “This airport is a gateway for countless Oklahomans and Americans from all over the country traveling to and from our nation's capital. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene.”

Rep. Kevin Hern echoed that sentiment, saying, “Our hearts are with the families of those on board and the search and rescue teams on the scene.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is working with the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

