UPDATE: Teams focus on debris piles in search for 8-year-old Oklahoma girl lost in floodwaters

Authorities in Texas are continuing to search Saturday for an 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma who was swept away in floodwaters after a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. They say her father, who is a coach in Durant, Oklahoma, died trying to save her.

By: News On 6, News 9

Update Tuesday, Jan. 14:

Search crews in Sherman Texas are continuing their effort to find an Oklahoma girl who was swept away by floodwaters in December. The Sherman Police Department provided and update on Tuesday and said that they have not given up on their goal of finding 8-year-old Clara Robinson.

"It’s been a few days since we provided an update on our search for Clara. Other than postponing one day (January 10th), search teams have been working in different capacities each day. Yesterday, the focus was on 11 different debris piles. A new team - Texas Equusearch - has joined our search. We are incredibly appreciative of them and their willingness to help us find Clara. We all have the same goal."

Texas EquuSearch is a non-profit organization that provides search and recovery services to families of missing persons.

UPDATE Monday, Dec. 30:

Search teams from several law enforcement agencies deployed again early Monday morning in search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson, Sherman Police released in a statement.

"Our search for Clara Robinson reached its seventh day this morning," the department shared. "The search, led by Sherman Police and Sherman Fire-Rescue, is being supplemented by Grayson County Sheriffs Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR)."

Police in the city of Sherman, Texas, said the girl and her father were traveling along US Highway 75 when they crashed into a flooded ditch roughly 17 miles south of the Oklahoma state line on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, authorities confirmed that her father Will Robinson, died in the accident. Four other family members were saved and are recovering at home.

"We urge the community to continue praying. Pray for our efforts to find Clara. Pray for continued good weather. Please, most importantly, pray for the Robinson family. This tragedy is unfathomable," Sherman police added.

No trace of Clara Robinson during last weekend's search

On Sunday, several rescue teams combed through floodwaters in an effort to recover the girl. Law enforcement officials from Sherman police and fire, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the Whitewright Fire Department, the Bells Fire Department, Tom Bean Fire Rescue, Texas-Search and Rescue and Brady Baskin, a local diver, all assisted in the search.

Despide inclement weather, teams also searched for Clara Robinson on Saturday, focusing on large piles of driftwood and possible eddies within the targeted search area. A Dallas Police Department Dive Team, and local diver Brady Baskin unsuccessfully searched those areas of the creek where water was too deep for other search teams.

A vigil was held Friday in Durant, Oklahoma, for Will Robinson, Clara's father and a beloved high school basketball coach.

The 36-year-old father has been hailed as a hero for his courageous efforts to try to save his daughter after their family vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch at US-75 and Taylor Street, police said.

Will Robinson fought to hold on to his daughter as long as he could before rising floodwaters overwhelmed him, authorities said. He did not survive. Four other family members, including a 5-year-old child, were rescued and have recently been released from area hospitals, Sherman police said on Friday.

Sherman police is urging the public to not donate any money to fundraisers that haven't been verified by the family. The only verified fundraiser is a bank account that was opened at First United Bank.

UPDATE Saturday, Dec. 28:

The search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson continues on Saturday, the Sherman, Texas Police Department confirmed.

"Searchers gathered today, December 28th, to renew recovery operation for the 5th day of searching," The department shared online Saturday morning.

Teams deployed just after 7 a.m. where they are targeting large piles of driftwood and possible eddies in the targeted area of the search.

"On behalf of the family, we would like to reiterate, to anyone trying to donate to any fundraiser. Before giving, please confirm the authenticity of the source. Several fraudulent fundraisers have been created that do not have a connection with the family. We can confirm an account at First United Bank has been created for donation purposes that is verified and legitimate.

In a news conference on Friday, Sherman police identified Robinson and said four of the six people in the vehicle, including a 5-year-old girl, were rescued.

UPDATE Friday, Dec. 27:

The Sherman, Texas Police Department has identified the 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma who is missing after a crash in a flooded area.

The Police Chief confirms the call about a car being swept away by floodwaters came Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, around 9:30 a.m. Rescuers were able to save 4 of the 6 people in the car, including a 5-year-old girl. Rescuers found the 5-year-old girl underwater, and she survived after being treated on the way to the hospital.

In a news conference Friday morning, Sherman Police identified the missing 8-year-old girl as Clara Robinson. Police also confirmed Friday that Clara's father, Will Robinson, died in the accident. The Deputy Chief of Operations with Sherman Fire and Rescue said Will was trying to save Clara. Reports indicate the father had his daughter in his arms at one point after the accident.

The four members of the family who were saved are all recovering at home.

Teams from multiple agencies are searching a 10-mile stretch of creeks around where the accident happened. Police are using drones and helicopters to assist with the search on Friday. They are using two kinds of dogs in the search: those that track living people and dogs that track remains.

Sherman Police warned citizens of scammers who are telling people they are raising money for the family, but who don't intend to give the money to the Robinsons.

According to a post on Durant Public School's Facebook page, Will Robinson was a coach with the district. The post includes a letter from Durant's Superintendent and offers prayers to the Robinson family and to rescuers searching for Clara. The Superintendent also promises parents the district will have counselors available to help students when they return from holiday break.

Original Story:

Authorities in Texas are searching for an 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma who was swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday after a vehicle crash.

Police in the city of Sherman, Texas, say the girl and her father were traveling along US Highway 75 when they crashed into a flooded ditch roughly 17 miles south of the Oklahoma state line.

Police say they've searched seven miles of waterways in the area, but are now shifting their focus to the entire county.

Authorities say the search could become delayed depending on weather conditions.

"Water levels were so high, all we were able to deploy was a few kayaks," Sherman police Lt. Sam Boyle said. "As the water levels went down … We were able to put some teams into the creek beds … We also have K-9 teams out there assisting with the search."

Police believe the missing girl was wearing a black jacket or pink pajamas.

Police say they will restart their search at 7 a.m. on Friday.