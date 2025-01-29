F-35 fighter jet crashes at Alaska Air Force base after pilot ejects

An Air Force pilot is safe after ejecting out of an F-35 fighter jet that then crashed at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday.

By: CBS News

An Air Force pilot is safe after ejecting out of an F-35 fighter jet that then crashed at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 12:49 p.m. local time and the cause is under investigation, according to base commander Col. Paul Townsend. The pilot, who was not identified, was transported to Bassett Army Hospital and was in stable condition.

A dramatic video of the incident quickly circulated online showing what appears to be the F-35 fighter jet twirling toward the ground before exploding on impact. A deployed parachute can be seen slowly floating down in the background. An Air Force spokesperson later confirmed the video's authenticity to CBS News.

"Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security," Townsend said in a statement. "I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again."

The F-35 fighter jets operated by the U.S. Air Force are replacing the branch's aging fleet, according to the Air Force's website. They are also deployed by the Navy and the Marines. Each aircraft costs about $100 million.

Last year, a Marine Corps investigation into an F-35 fighter jet that went missing in 2023 had flown for 11 minutes after the pilot ejected before it crashed. An investigation found that incident was the result of pilot error.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.