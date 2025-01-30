Eskimo Joe's celebrates 50 years in Stillwater

Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025 with special events, commemorative merchandise, and a street party in July.

By: LeAnne Taylor

-

Fifty years ago two Oklahoma State University students had an idea that would become a Stillwater institution. Eskimo Joe’s, a bar and restaurant known for its iconic logo and cheese fries, marks its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Humble Beginnings

Co-founder Stan Clark recalls how it all started in 1975 when his childhood friend, Steve File, approached him with the idea to open a bar.

“Steve walks in and goes, ‘Hey, Clark, I’m gonna open a bar,’ and I go, ‘Great idea, File,’” Clark said. “I knew of a neat little two-story building for rent. We jumped in his 1953 Chevy, and as fate would have it, the owner was there. Had he not been, we probably never would have gone back.”

Image Provided By: Stan Clark

The lease negotiation was simple. “It was very complex,” Clark joked. “The owner said, ‘Boys, $300 a month, as you see it, or $350 with air conditioning.’ We said, ‘Yes, sir, we’ll need the air conditioning.’”

The Name and the Logo

Clark wasn’t immediately sold on the name Eskimo Joe’s, which was File’s idea. But when artist Bill Thompson, an 18-year-old freshman and commercial art student, presented the now-iconic image of Eskimo Joe and his dog, Buffy, Clark was convinced.

“I fell in love with it,” Clark said. “It’s a boy and his dog, and that big smile just draws you in.”

Growth and Recognition

Over the years, Eskimo Joe’s has grown from a small college-town bar to a globally recognized brand. Its smiling logo has been spotted around the world, and the restaurant has remained a staple of Oklahoma culture.

“We’re so humbled by the response from Oklahomans,” Clark said. “Joe’s smile has truly become a smile seen around the world.”

Image Provided By: Stan Clark

Among the many highlights in its history, one of Clark’s favorite memories was when President George H.W. Bush visited Stillwater in 1990.

“One of his opening comments was, ‘I wish Barbara could be with me here. She told me to get a beer and some cheese fries at Eskimo Joe’s,’” Clark recalled. “That day, cheese fries became our signature.”

Anniversary Celebrations

To mark its 50th year, Eskimo Joe’s is offering commemorative merchandise, including anniversary T-shirts and pint glasses. A special beer, Elm Street Ale, has also been brewed for the occasion.

The celebrations will culminate with a street party on July 19, part of a full week of events running from July 14-20.

“We’re bringing back the street party,” Clark said. “We hope everybody will roll out and make some history.”

Eskimo Joe's is also offering a special deal for anyone who celebrates their 50th birthday at the restaurant. All you have to do is bring your ID and you will get a free meal, a pint glass, and an anniversary T-shirt.

For more details on the festivities, visit EskimoJoes.com.