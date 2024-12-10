Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Votes To Increase Toll Prices Beginning In 2025; Here's How It Would Impact You

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has voted to approve a plan that would increase toll rates on Oklahoma turnpikes beginning in 2025. Here's what we know.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has approved a vote to increase tolls beginning on Jan. 1.

The increase will help fund the $8 billion ACCESS Oklahoma project, which is a 10-year plan to expand existing turnpikes and build new ones, OTA says.

How much are toll prices on Oklahoma turnpikes increase?

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, toll prices on Oklahoma turnpikes will increase by 15%. For Pikepass users, that means an increase of $4.50 to $5.40 on the Turner Turnpike from Oklahoma City to Tulsa, $4.10 to $4.92 on the Will Rogers from SH266 to the state line, and $3.30 to $3.80 on the Muskogee Turnpike form I-40 to Tulsa, according to the OTA. Rates will be higher for Platepay users.





When would the toll price increase on Oklahoma turnpikes begin?

January 1, 2025: Toll rates will increase by 15% systemwide. January 1, 2027, and every two years thereafter: Automatic 6% increases to adjust for inflation. Vehicle classifications will change from an axle-based system to three categories: small, medium, and large vehicles.





Will the rate changes impact PIKEPASS and Non-PIKEPASS Users?

Toll rates will apply to both PIKEPASS users (electronic toll collection) and Non-PIKEPASS users. Per the OTA, rates will be higher for Platepay users.





Why the Toll Increase?

To generate revenue needed for improvements and meet financial obligations under the Enabling Act and Trust Agreement.





OTA said this increase would help it maintain and expand the turnpike system efficiently while balancing financial sustainability and user accessibility.

For detailed toll schedules, CLICK HERE. You can watch the OTA meeting from Dec. 10, 2024 HERE.