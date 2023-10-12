Student Hit By Car While Riding Bike In Tulsa, Police Say

A Tulsa Honor Academy student was hit by a car while riding a bike near 14th and Sheridan, Tulsa Police said.

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 8:23 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A student was hit by a car while riding a bike near 14th and Sheridan, Tulsa Police said.

The incident involving a Tulsa Honor Academy student happened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, police said.

A woman driving the car that hit the student stayed on the scene and was questioned by officers, police said.

The student was transported by EMSA to be checked out at a hospital, police said.

The student is expected to be OK, according to police.
