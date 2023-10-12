Siegfried Space Week At Tulsa's Discovery Lab Explores Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 10:05 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

We are just a few days away from a unique celestial event.

A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will appear in the skies Saturday morning. The Discovery Lab is having a free community day on Saturday during the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse. The event includes interactive space-themed activities for students that promote STEM identity and STEM career awareness regarding aviation and space exploration.

It's a free event, but you must register online. CLICK HERE to learn more.
