Siegfried Space Week At Tulsa's Discovery Lab Explores Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 10:05 am
We are just a few days away from a unique celestial event.
A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will appear in the skies Saturday morning. The Discovery Lab is having a free community day on Saturday during the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse. The event includes interactive space-themed activities for students that promote STEM identity and STEM career awareness regarding aviation and space exploration.
It's a free event, but you must register online. CLICK HERE to learn more.
