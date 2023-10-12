Upcoming Blue Tie Gala Looks To Benefit First Responders

Former trooper and founder of the Bench Foundation Ken Stafford joined News On 6 to talk about the Blue Tie Gala and event that looks to help Oklahoma first responders get the resources and mental health help they need.

By: News On 6

A local foundation is helping Oklahoma first responders get the resources and mental health help they need and next week, there's a way for you to help.

The Blue Tie Gala is next Thursday, October 19th at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso. For more information on tickets and how to support first responders CLICK HERE







