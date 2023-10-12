Upcoming Blue Tie Gala Looks To Benefit First Responders

Former trooper and founder of the Bench Foundation Ken Stafford joined News On 6 to talk about the Blue Tie Gala and event that looks to help Oklahoma first responders get the resources and mental health help they need.

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 4:27 pm

By: News On 6


A local foundation is helping Oklahoma first responders get the resources and mental health help they need and next week, there's a way for you to help.

Former trooper and founder of the Bench Foundation Ken Stafford joined News On 6 to talk about the Blue Tie Gala.

The Blue Tie Gala is next Thursday, October 19th at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso. For more information on tickets and how to support first responders CLICK HERE
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 12th, 2023

September 23rd, 2023

August 11th, 2023

August 11th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 14th, 2023

October 14th, 2023

October 14th, 2023

October 14th, 2023