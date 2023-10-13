Ambulance Involved In Crash While Carrying Patient, Tulsa Police Say

A car went through a stop sign around 1:30 Friday morning, and the ambulance hit it, officers said.

Friday, October 13th 2023, 5:44 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating a crash that happened early Friday morning that involved an ambulance.

A car went through a stop sign near 1st and Peoria around 1:30 Friday morning, and the ambulance hit it, officers said.

There was a patient in that ambulance that was going to the hospital at the time of the crash, police said.

Officers said another ambulance picked up the patient.

No one in either vehicle, including that patient, was hurt, according to police.
