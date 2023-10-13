Jenks High School Band Chosen To March in 2024 Rose Parade

In its 135 years, more than half a million high school bands have marched in the Rose Parade, and this year, Jenks joined in on the legacy.

-

Marching bands covet a spot at the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, one of the biggest college football events in the nation. This year, the marching band at Jenks High School was chosen to be in the Parade of Roses before the Rose Bowl kicks off.

“That's insane, and there's different bands from all over the world, not just America, so it means a lot, it's really cool,” said Jenks senior drum major Sophie Hopkins.

Sophie Hopkins has been a drum major for the Jenks Trojan Pride Marching Band for two years. She was excited to be a part of such a big accomplishment for their school.

"We're going there to do something that we love. What other opportunity would you get to go somewhere to do everything you love with all the people you love," she said.

At the Jenks homecoming pep rally, the President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Alex Aghajanian, saw the band in action and congratulated them on their acceptance.

“When they come out to our parade, it’s a very special acknowledgment about their talents and their experiences that they bring to the parade, and it's something that is a cherished memory forever," he said.

Aghajanian said even though bands come from all different countries, music is the commonality bringing them together.

“Music is an international language; it is a universal language. You don't need to speak the same language to celebrate music,” he said.

And the Jenks Marching Band can't wait to share their love for band with other students around the world.

The Jenks Marching band will jetset to Pasadena for their big moment on December 27th and will be ready to march in the Pasadena Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.