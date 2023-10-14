Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa

Friday, October 13th 2023, 9:06 pm
One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa, police confirm.
Police have requested an Advanced Traffic Investigator at 5155 South Peoria Ave to assess the scene.
All lanes of Peoria are closed at 51st Street while police are on the scene investigating what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
