Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa

By: News On 6

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa, police confirm.

Police have requested an Advanced Traffic Investigator at 5155 South Peoria Ave to assess the scene.

All lanes of Peoria are closed at 51st Street while police are on the scene investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.