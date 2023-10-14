Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa

Police have requested an Advanced Traffic Investigator at 5155 South Peoria Ave to assess the scene.

Friday, October 13th 2023, 9:06 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa, police confirm.

All lanes of Peoria are closed at 51st Street while police are on the scene investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
