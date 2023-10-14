Collinsville Defeat Will Rogers, 34-17

The final, 34-17 Cardinals.

By: News On 6

Final stop at Collinsville had the Cardinals hosting Rogers.

Picked this one up late first quarter, Cardinals already up 7-3, when Scott Rigby took the handoff, made a nice spin move, and he took it into the endzone.

Next Collinsville drive Skyler Moorman dropped back to pass and found Ben Daniels over the middle for the first down.

Later that same drive it's Jack Keith punching it in for 6 from in close.

