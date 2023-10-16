Families Gather At Tulsa Park For Infant Loss Awareness Month

Families who have lost infants came together on Sunday thanks to a community event.

By: News On 6

Families Who Lost An Infant Gather For Community Event In Tulsa

It took place at Clark Park in Tulsa.

October is Infant Loss Awareness Month and the "Wave of Light" event helps recognize the emotional toll losing a child has on families who often suffer in silence.

The five-hour event wrapped up with families releasing lanterns to symbolize them letting go of their grief and finding comfort in community support.

"It's important for us as a community to come together and say 'Hey you just lost something important, it's okay to grieve. It's okay to feel bad. What's your angel's name? Let's talk about them, let's celebrate them,'" said Our Journee Home CEO Rajaneh Jones.

Organizers say by coming together as a community, people can offer each other support, love and understanding to those who need it most.