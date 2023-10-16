1 Person Injured, 6 Homes Hit By Bullets After Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Say

Tulsa Police described the shooting as a rolling gun battle. It appears people in one vehicle were chasing another vehicle through the neighborhood and firing shots, police said.

By: News On 6

1 Person Injured, 6 Homes Hit By Gunfire After Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Say

As many as six homes were hit by gunfire Sunday night in a neighborhood near 63rd Street North and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Tulsa Police said.

Tulsa Police described the shooting as a rolling gun battle. It appears people in one vehicle were chasing another vehicle through the neighborhood and firing shots, police said.

Police said they started getting calls about a shooting around 8 o'clock Sunday night.

When police arrived, they found one vehicle with seven people in it. The driver of that vehicle had been shot in the leg, police said. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Another vehicle was chasing that car through the neighborhood and shooting at it, police said.

At one point, officers said someone also got on foot and started firing at the car as well.

Half a dozen homes were hit by bullets during the shooting, and one of the shots went through a wall and into a child's bedroom, police said.

"One of the houses struck by gunfire, a foot above a child's bed where the child was sleeping. So we are fortunate that nothing more than a home being struck was all that happened there," said Captain Matt Arnold with Tulsa Police.

Police aren't sure what the connection is between the two vehicles.

Police said they do have a suspect in mind but aren't releasing that person's name at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.