By: News On 6

This week's Athlete of the Week is Carson Kirby from Bixby.

The Spartans' sophomore quarterback connected on 12 of 15 pass attempts for 299 yards and 6 touchdowns as the top-ranked team in the state won at Broken Arrow 51-7.

Congratulations to Carson!