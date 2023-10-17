Claremore Company Emphasizes Safety Importance During National Manufacturing Month

Todd Caroll is President of United Axle in Claremore. He said he’s hoping this month brings more awareness about safety needed in the manufacturing industry.

By: News On 6

-

October is National Manufacturing Month and a local company wants to use it to focus attention on safety.

Todd Caroll is President of United Axle in Claremore. He said he’s hoping this month brings more awareness about safety needed in the manufacturing industry.

United Axle specializes in fixing spindles on vehicles by using cutting edge technology.

The company builds spindles in a way that allows them to be removed and replaced easily.

Carroll’s company works mostly with truck owners who need to replace damaged spindles.

He said there is a huge problem in the industry with few people able to replace spindles properly.

One of the biggest problems is the lack of regulation and certifications for work being done by welders.

This National Manufacturing Month he hopes to raise awareness for this issue to see some improvements.

“People are dying. They are getting hurt on the roads. We’re having property damage. It’s all over the place. It’s not one state, it’s literally all over the country. We see stuff advertised on the news and they say it’s a rare occurrence. It’s not a rare occurrence. This is daily,” Carroll said.

Carroll said his spindles can be tracked so they know what truck they are on in case there are any problems.

He said accountability is everything and it’s a crucial need in the industry.