Autumn At Tulsa's Botanic Garden In Full Swing With BOOtanical Experience

Autumn in the Tulsa Botanic Garden runs through October 31. Thursday nights include the BOOtanical Experience with carnival games, costumed characters and more.

-

Autumn is in full swing in the Tulsa Botanic Garden. It has pumpkins, a hay maze, and everyone's favorite - the BOOtanical experience.

A group from Asbury Church in Tulsa came Tuesday morning for a visit.

"We take trips to various places and so this is one we selected today," said Sue Norwood.

In the daylight, it is known as Autumn in the Botanic Garden, but on Thursday nights it becomes a BOOtanical experience.

"Thursday nights we are open late," said CEO Chuck Lamson. "From 6 to 8 p.m., we have live music on our great lawn. Kids and kids young-at-heart can dress up and go to several stations in the Children's Discovery Garden where they can have free fun activities, but they can also get some candy."

Education is a top priority for the Tulsa Botanic Garden, but Lamson said making it fun is key. That is why they have activities like maggot painting and ghost origami.

Visitors can also explore the pumpkin-shaped hay maze, take part in a fall-themed scavenger hunt, and shop from among 13 varieties of pumpkins and gourds.

"It is beautiful," said Norwood. "The pumpkins, there are so many out here that I have not even seen some of them, so they are really cool pumpkins."

Lamson said it is the best time of year to pay the Tulsa Botanic Garden a visit.

"People are ready to get back outside after staying in the AC all summer with the 100-degree heat, so really for us it is almost like a little bit of a rebirth season," he continued saying, "The annuals and perennials are in full bloom. This is probably one of the most beautiful times out here."

As visitors browse the gardens, Lamson encourages them to check out the scarecrow display created by local students, families, organizations, and businesses then vote on their favorite.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Autumn in the Botanic Garden.