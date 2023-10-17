2023 The Outdoor Life with Tess (Fall) Official Rules

By: News On 6

2023 THE OUTDOOR LIFE WITH TESS (FALL)

GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES - KOTV

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS ON 6 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.NewsOn6.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS ON 6 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS ON 6 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS ON 6, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. "Contest Officials" designated by the management of NEWS ON 6 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. NEWS ON 6 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. How to enter: Viewers may participate in the 2023 The Outdoor Life with Tess Giveaway by texting “ACADEMY” to 79640 each Friday, starting October 22, 2023 through November 10, 2023. Each week during promotional period, News On 6 will air an “Outdoor Life with Tess” Segment during News On 6 @ 9am. Following each segment, a cue-to-enter will air with the keyword and the short code. Deadline to enter each weekly prize drawing will be 11:59 p.m. each Friday, during promotional period. Entries received before the segment airs or after the deadline will not be included in the weekly prize drawing. One (1) winner will be selected each week and will win one (1) prize as described below. Only one (1) entry per person, per prize drawing, will be accepted.

11. Alternate Form of Entry: Participants may also submit a postcard entry via email to contest@NewsOn6.net with “2023 OUTDOOR LIFE WITH TESS GIVEAWAY” in the subject line or by mail to NEWS ON 6: 2023 OUTDOOR LIFE WITH TESS GIVEAWAY, 303 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Postcard entry must include participant’s name, age, town, phone number and email address. If a participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or an email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. Therefore, if an entry form doesn’t include a phone number or an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Any entries received that are not legible by Contest Officials will not be included in prize drawing. Alternate Form of Entry must be received by 4:00pm each Friday during promotional period, to be included in that week’s prize drawing. Entries received after each week’s deadline will be saved for the following week’s prize drawing. However, any entry received after 4:00pm on Friday, November 10, 2023, will be considered late and will be deemed null and void. Only one (1) entry, per person, per week, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

12. Winner Selection: One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator from all entries received.

13. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. NEWS ON 6 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by NEWS ON 6;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

14. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by NEWS ON 6 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

15. Prize: One (1) winner will be selected, by random generator, and will receive one (1) $50 Academy Sports & Outdoors Gift Card. Total Prize Value: $50.00.

16. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by NEWS ON 6. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by NEWS ON 6 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS ON 6 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

17. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

19. Complete rules are available at NEWS ON 6 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.NewsOn6.com.

20. Full terms and conditions are available at www.NewsOn6.com.