Muskogee Parks And Recreation Improving Deserted Park After 5 Years

Grant money will transform the softball fields into a 25-acre park that includes a paved trail loop, optimized trail, a bike park with a pump track, and an adventure playground.

By: News On 6

Grandview park in Muskogee hasn't been used in five years, and it shows.

It's about to get a whole new look after the city received a grant to build something new.

Muskogee expects Grandview Park to be its most popular one yet after renovations are complete.

Looking at Grandview Park it's hard to tell what it used to be, because now it's an overgrown field of wildflowers.

Brooke Hall, Muskogee assistant director of parks and recreation, says it's in much need of renovations.

Grandview Park is now made up of rundown dugouts and bleachers of an old softball field.

"It made more sense to create something different this park into something different than it has been in the past," Hall said.

Brooke says there is a strong cycling group in this community and the Muskogee parks and rec department appreciates them.

"They are our eyes on the trail, and they keep us informed. They're advocates for us. So this park will definitely be a park for cyclists," Hall says.

Grandview Park will be filled with cyclists but there will be something for everyone, and residents in the area are excited for a new walking trail.

"I think its going to be an amazing opportunity for the people that already walk around," said Muskogee resident Gisselle Martinez.

For Martinez, more walking trails are important because it provides quality time for family.

"I like walking with my mom and my aunt because we usually story tell and I tell them about things at work and just fun things," Martinez said.

The park is nestled between an elementary school and neighborhoods. Parks and recreation says this new vision for Grandview Park makes sense.

"We also hope to create a destination park where people all over town will drive here," Hall said.

This $1,500,000 project is expected to start within the next two weeks and be completed by June 2024.



