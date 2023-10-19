Good Life List: Yoga With Goats

Thursday, October 19th 2023, 10:07 am
It's Thursday and that means it's time for the Good Life List with Mia Fleming.
This week on the "Good Life List" with Mia Fleming, Mia's taking us on an adventure that involves a not-so-traditional yoga experience.
The adventure does involve a good stretch, unique connection, and as always a few good life lessons.
