Incoming Broken Arrow Amphitheater Already Selling Seat Tickets

The developer of a 12,000-seat amphitheater in Broken Arrow says seats are already selling, even though it won't open for two years.

He says the venue will bring in big names in entertainment, plus an economic boost to the city.

The construction underway in Events Park isn't for the amphitheater, but the developer does expect to start moving dirt at the first of the year.

This is the plan: to build an outdoor concert venue, expected to host about 60 events each year.

“Coming out of COVID, I think everybody saw that live entertainment outdoors took off. And it's going to continue to take off. There is a lot of supply of artists and a lot of demand from fans. At the end of the day, we couldn't be in a better space,” said the Notes Live CEO J.W. Roth.

Developer J.W Roth says Broken Arrow was chosen for its available land with highway access near his other projects in Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Fort Worth.

“Broken Arrow fits a lot of things in our site selection,” he said. “First, it fits the routing that we want to do with other venues we're building. It also fits the right demographic.”

Before the project layout is finalized, the Planning Commission and the City Council have to approve it. The developer says generally, the audience will overlook this lake, and the sound will project out toward the turnpike. The City plans to have public meetings before any final decisions are made.

“Their private commitment for the project is somewhere between $70 and $71 million," said the Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon.

The City plans to spend about $20 million to buy more land and improve the park.

The suggested site for the amphitheater is just north of the Events Park, on private land the City plans to buy.

“There's not a more exciting project we have than the one in Broken Arrow,” Roth said. “It's the biggest of the ones we've ever built.”

To handle the demand, Broken Arrow will upgrade roads and add entrances to the park, expecting to need more capacity for sell-out concerts - with some of the front-row, premium seats already selling.