Man Shot In Leg, Suspect Flees Scene In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Pine and North Lewis Saturday evening.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Pine and North Lewis Saturday evening.

Police said a man was shot in the leg and hospitalized and the suspect ran from the scene.

TPD said it was a dispute between two people and there is no threat to the public.

Witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with authorities, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.