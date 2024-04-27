Man Shot In Leg, Suspect Flees Scene In Tulsa

Saturday, April 27th 2024, 6:12 pm
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Pine and North Lewis Saturday evening.
Police said a man was shot in the leg and hospitalized and the suspect ran from the scene.
TPD said it was a dispute between two people and there is no threat to the public.
Witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with authorities, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
