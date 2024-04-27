Man Shot In Leg, Suspect Flees Scene In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Pine and North Lewis Saturday evening.

Saturday, April 27th 2024, 6:12 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Pine and North Lewis Saturday evening.

Police said a man was shot in the leg and hospitalized and the suspect ran from the scene.

TPD said it was a dispute between two people and there is no threat to the public.

Witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with authorities, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 27th, 2024

April 27th, 2024

April 24th, 2024

April 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 28th, 2024

April 28th, 2024

April 28th, 2024

April 28th, 2024