Sand Springs Wins Against Bartlesville, 20-17

By: News On 6

Bartlesville was at Sand Springs Thursday night.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Bartlesville with the ball. It aired out to Julian Uribe, making it a touchdown Bruins. They led by 8.

Then it was the Sandites' turn. Easton Webb found Caleb Goodman in the endzone. It was a touchdown, and they went for two to tie it up.

Sand Springs wins it late.

The final, 20-17 Sand Springs.