Sand Springs Wins Against Bartlesville, 20-17

Thursday, October 19th 2023, 11:08 pm
Bartlesville was at Sand Springs Thursday night.
In the 3rd quarter, it was Bartlesville with the ball. It aired out to Julian Uribe, making it a touchdown Bruins. They led by 8.
Then it was the Sandites' turn. Easton Webb found Caleb Goodman in the endzone. It was a touchdown, and they went for two to tie it up.
Sand Springs wins it late.
The final, 20-17 Sand Springs.
October 19th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023