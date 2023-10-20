Sand Springs Wins Against Bartlesville, 20-17

Thursday, October 19th 2023, 11:08 pm

By: News On 6


Bartlesville was at Sand Springs Thursday night.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Bartlesville with the ball. It aired out to Julian Uribe, making it a touchdown Bruins. They led by 8.

Then it was the Sandites' turn. Easton Webb found Caleb Goodman in the endzone. It was a touchdown, and they went for two to tie it up.

Sand Springs wins it late.

The final, 20-17 Sand Springs.
