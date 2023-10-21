Bixby Wins Against Westmoore, 78-28

Friday, October 20th 2023, 10:11 pm
Bixby was out west Friday night, trying to stay perfect as they faced Westmoore. The top 2 teams in 6a-1 District 1 faced off.
Spartans got going early. Jett Turner took the handoff, bounced to the outside to the house, and he was in. Touchdown, Spartans.
Westmoore would answer with the first first half touchdown Bixby has given up all year, but here the Spartans come right back. With Cooper Parker in for 6.
Bixby wins by half a hundred, 78-28.
