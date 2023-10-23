A man is dead after he fell off of a cliff into Lake Tenkiller on Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

By: News On 6

Man Dies After Falling Off Cliff And Into Lake Tenkiller, OHP Says

A man died after he fell off of a cliff into Lake Tenkiller on Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troy Childress, 58, was driving a golf cart around 11 p.m. Sunday at Lake Tenkiller when his golf cart became stuck, OHP said.

Childress got out of the cart to try and get it unstuck and that's when he lost his footing, OHP said.

He fell and then rolled off of a 30-foot cliff and into Lake Tenkiller where he died, according to OHP.

OHP said they are speaking with witnesses and still investigating the incident.