Man Dies After Falling Off Cliff And Into Lake Tenkiller

A man is dead after he fell off of a cliff into Lake Tenkiller on Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Monday, October 23rd 2023, 6:04 am

By: News On 6


A man died after he fell off of a cliff into Lake Tenkiller on Sunday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troy Childress, 58, was driving a golf cart around 11 p.m. Sunday at Lake Tenkiller when his golf cart became stuck, OHP said.

Childress got out of the cart to try and get it unstuck and that's when he lost his footing, OHP said.

He fell and then rolled off of a 30-foot cliff and into Lake Tenkiller where he died, according to OHP.

OHP said they are speaking with witnesses and still investigating the incident.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 23rd, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023