Drew Baldridge Prepares For New Tour

Famous country music singer and songwriter Drew Baldridge performed several songs in the studio at News on 6 on Monday. His new tour kicks off in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 3.

Monday, October 23rd 2023, 3:00 pm

By: News On 6


Here is a complete list of his tour dates:

11/3- Indianapolis, IN

11/4- Paxton IL

11/11- Chino, CA

11/12- Flagstaff, AZ

11/15- Denver, CO

11/16- Easton, PA

11/19- Monmouth, NJ

12/4- Boston, MA

12/5 Hartford, CT

12/6- Syracuse, NY

12/7- Portland, ME

12/9- San Francisco, CA

For more information on his tour, visit his website here.
