Drew Baldridge Prepares For New Tour

Monday, October 23rd 2023, 3:00 pm
Famous country music singer and songwriter Drew Baldridge performed several songs in the studio at News on 6 on Monday. His new tour kicks off in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 3.
Here is a complete list of his tour dates:
11/3- Indianapolis, IN
11/4- Paxton IL
11/11- Chino, CA
11/12- Flagstaff, AZ
11/15- Denver, CO
11/16- Easton, PA
11/19- Monmouth, NJ
12/4- Boston, MA
12/5 Hartford, CT
12/6- Syracuse, NY
12/7- Portland, ME
12/9- San Francisco, CA
For more information on his tour, visit his website here.
