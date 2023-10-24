Community Mourns After 2 Will Rogers High School Students Found Dead

Families of the victims say the two teenagers were friends and athletes, and there are a lot of questions about what happened.

-

Two 17-year-old students who went missing over the weekend were found dead, and their families are searching for answers.

Kadence Brown and Jacob Lara were both 17 years old and their families say the two were friends and athletes. On Sunday night, their families received the awful news after Tulsa Police were called to a parking lot near 21st and Yale where the teens were seen unresponsive in a car.

The families say there are a lot of questions about what happened.

Kadence and Jacob were seniors at Will Rogers College High School. Losing them is especially hard for their fellow students and has put homecoming week into a new context.

"Sort of somber, you know? It didn't have a good vibe, honestly,” Adam Testerman, a Rogers sophomore, said.

Loved ones say Kadence had dreams of taking her love of wrestling to the collegiate level. They say Kadence could light up any room, and they will miss her caring and joyful presence.

Family says Jacob was sweet and caring. They say he enjoyed soccer, boxing, and cross country and had plans to go to college.

"I actually have two teenagers myself, and I know through the years it's always been heartbreaking, devastating to hear that news, and I think from me my heart goes out to the families,” said Stephanie Andrews, a Tulsa Public Schools Counselor.

Andrews says teenagers may show their grief by things like loss of appetite, isolation, and not expressing emotions until later.

"When it comes to parents, I think it's really important to be available and listen to their students and listen to what they're saying to them and recognize that there are a lot of support that Tulsa Public Schools has available to families,” she said.

There is a GoFundMe for both Kadence and Jacob to support the families.

The following message was sent to parents by the district on Monday:

"Dear Rogers Families:

It is with sadness that I inform you of the deaths of Kadence Brown and Jacob Lara, two of our Will Rogers College High School students.

For those of you who knew Kadence and Jacob, we ask that you remember and celebrate them. For those of you who did not know Kadence and Jacob, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding.

It is difficult for all of us to face the death of students and promising young people. Today and throughout the week, counselors from Team Tulsa's district office, as well as agency partners, will be present to work alongside our staff members to provide counseling and support to students.

Your child may be coming home with questions or worries about this loss. We have enclosed some links below that may prove helpful to you as you discuss the deaths of Kadence and Jacob. COPES, a community crisis response unit in Tulsa ( COPES (Mobile Crisis Unit 918-744-4800) Brochure), is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (918)-744-4800 should you or someone you know be in need of immediate support for a mental health crisis. The service is free and available to children and adults alike. For life-threatening emergencies, please call 911. This link: Mental Health “ FOR US “ - Support for Stakeholders will also provide additional information regarding available mental health-related support."