Friend Of Grieving Family Urging For Improved Road Safety Measures At Tulsa Intersection

The friend of a Tulsa family whose daughter was killed in a crash has started a petition to spark a change at the intersection it happened.

-

Diane Davies is helping Kinsey Wright's parents as they mourn the sudden loss of their daughter.

The 15-year-old Bixby High School sophomore died last week after Tulsa police say 18-year-old Jacob Tucker ran a stop sign at 121st and Yale and hit Kinsey’s car.

“We are standing beside them. We will be with them once the crowd fades away because they have tons of support,” Davies said.

Davies is a part of a small group at her church that the Wright couple lead. She says the group met the day after the crash.

“As my husband and I were leaving, we were looking down this way and saying, ‘Something needs to be done’,” she said.

So, Diane created a petition to make the intersection at 121st and Yale in Tulsa safer. She says Kinsey's death could have been avoided.

“If it had been a three-way stop, or even a stop light, someone would have been in the stop position and not just going,” she said.

She’s not the only one who thinks the intersection is unsafe.

“From the comments I’ve read and responses I’ve gotten personally, they’re like ‘That is such a dangerous intersection, I’ve known so many accidents’," she said.

Diane took it a step further, urging local authorities to take immediate action. City Council Member Phil Lakin listened.

“I live in South Tulsa, I live about a mile and a half from where this accident occurred, so I heard from friends and then I heard on social media,” Lakin said.

He says the day after the accident, he called the traffic department and talked to them about a traffic study at the intersection.

“I wish that we could do something more for the family, but my message to the family, to the friends of the family and anybody else signing the petition is that you can sign it if you want to, but it's not going to change our behavior. We’re very, very interested in doing what's right, and what we can in this intersection, and that’s what we will do,” he said.

Change won't happen overnight, but Davies says fighting for it is worth it.

The community is raising money for funeral expenses.

Kinsey's funeral is Tuesday, Oct. 24th.

Jacob Tucker was arrested for negligent homicide.

To view a GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.