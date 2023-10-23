'He's A True Joy' Oklahoma Family Praying For Miracle For 4-Year-Old Son

4-year-old July Dotson was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of inoperable brain cancer, about two weeks ago and now his family is asking everyone to pray for a miracle.

A Green Country family is praying for a miracle for their 4-year-old son, July.

"Like, he just has a way to make an impact on your whole being. Being around him, he's a joy, like, a truly joyful person," Kevin Dotson said.

July Dotson was diagnosed with DIPG or Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma about two weeks ago. It's a form of inoperable brain cancer where there's a mass on the brain stem.

"There's no cure for it, clinical trials or current treatments, only prolong," Kevin said.

Kevin and Joani Dotson say July loves his family, telling jokes and playing football. They never expected this diagnosis.

"Your life is going along normally, you're at work, and then you're at St. Francis at midnight, and you look on your MyChart at the results of that MRI. And you're like, how am I here," Kevin said.

They say they believe a miracle can happen and are asking people to pray. Joani says the support has been overwhelming.

"We've had nothing but amazing support and love and we're so grateful and honored to be playing our role in this process. And we're still really sad and it's really hard," she said.

They say it's hard to explain what they are feeling, but they are staying strong for their son.

"Praying that whatever miracle July is and continues to be, that, we are able to share his story and share his life. And make a better world because of who July Doston is," Kevin said.

The family plans to stay at St. Jude Children's Hospital for the next several weeks.

To learn more about July's story, you can visit this website.