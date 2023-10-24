Breast Cancer Signs To Watch For, First Steps To Take After Screening

More than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and while that number can sound scary the CDC says fewer people are dying from the disease compared to just 10 years ago. Dr. Laurie Flynn with Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute joined News On 6 to talk about screening and your next steps.

Tuesday, October 24th 2023, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and every year, more than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

While that number can sound scary the CDC says fewer people are dying from the disease compared to just 10 years ago. Dr. Laurie Flynn with Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute joined News On 6 to talk about screening and your next steps.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 24th, 2023

October 26th, 2023

October 26th, 2023

October 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023

October 27th, 2023