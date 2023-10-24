Breast Cancer Signs To Watch For, First Steps To Take After Screening

Tuesday, October 24th 2023, 5:00 pm
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and every year, more than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer.
While that number can sound scary the CDC says fewer people are dying from the disease compared to just 10 years ago. Dr. Laurie Flynn with Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute joined News On 6 to talk about screening and your next steps.
