Halloween is taking over Independence, Kansas this week as the community holds its annual Neewollah Festival. One of the organizers, Sabrina Overfield, and the 82nd Queen Neelah, Kylie Davis joined News On 6 to talk about how the festival has grown and changed over the years.

By: News On 6

What To Expect From The Neewollah Festival In Independence, Kansas

