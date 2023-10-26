Indigenous Stories Being Told Through OsiyoTV, Cherokee Film

Thursday, October 26th 2023, 10:24 am

By: News On 6


Our guest at 9 in the morning is someone you'll recognize if you've watched News On 6 over the years.

Former anchor and investigative reporter Jen Loren has been doing incredible, award-winning work for years on Cherokee Nation's OsiyoTV.

And now she's part of a national leadership group that's meeting next week in Chicago. She joined us on Thursday to talk more about that.

CLICK HERE to learn more about OsiyoTV.
