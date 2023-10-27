Minor Injuries After Car Crashes Into Skiatook Restaurant; Manager Says They Are Still Open

A few people were fairly shaken up on Friday after a car was driven into a Skiatook restaurant.

A Ron's Hamburgers and Chili in Skiatook is still open, despite having a hole in the building.

The owner says the Fire Department says the building's structure is fine and that the restaurant will not serve anyone on the side with the damaged wall to be safe.

In the security camera footage, you see a woman standing next to a table in the lower left of the screen.

As she talks with people at the booth, a car rams into the building, pushing the table and knocking over the woman.

Manager Dustin Burch was inside when it happened. He says it's not the first time something like this has happened at the restaurant.

"Three or four months ago a lady drove in through the back part of Ron's," he said. "It's a crazy situation."

The woman who was driving was pulling up to park, and she says her foot was on the brake and was not sure why her car accelerated. She says she's shaken up and feels sorry about it.

Staff tell News On 6 that the woman who was knocked over is being treated for a broken tailbone.