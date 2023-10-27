Broken Arrow Celebrates 4th Annual Veterans Parade

Broken Arrow's 4th annual Veterans Parade is happening next Saturday in the Rose District.

By: News On 6

Veteran's Day is coming up in just a couple of weeks, but Broken Arrow is celebrating its veterans a week early.

The city's 4th annual Veterans Parade is happening next Saturday in the Rose District.

News On 6 spoke with Veterans Chairman Norman Tennison and Roger Lord with the BA Elks Lodge who is hosting the event.

The Veterans Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Main and College and ends at the Community Center.

You can call either 918-770-6662 or 918-855-7901 to sign up for the parade.