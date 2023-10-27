Breeze Airways Leaving Tulsa, Eliminating All Nonstop Flights From Tulsa International Airport

Just one month after Breeze Airways announced the return of its non-stop flight from Tulsa to New Orleans, the airline is leaving Tulsa altogether.

-

Just one month after Breeze Airways announced the return of its non-stop flight from Tulsa to New Orleans, the airline is leaving Tulsa altogether.

Everyone walking around the Tulsa International Airport has a place to go. Some are taking advantage of the last non-stop flights with Breeze Airways.

"We grabbed the New Orleans flight before it leaves," said Breeze Airways frequent flyer Christie Mulkey.

Mulkey and her husband have used the airline several times for weekend getaways.

"You leave on a Friday, come back on a Monday, or you leave on a Monday, come back on a Friday, and it's nonstop, so you still got your whole day ahead of you," she said.

But Breeze's trips out of Tulsa are quickly coming to an end.

"When it comes to a leisure focus, we'll put flights into destinations where we know it'll be a popular time and then maybe come off at other times," said Gareth Edmondson Jones, a spokesperson for the airline.

Some travelers think advertising may have been the issue.

"I think they didn't advertise here in town is the problem that a lot of people didn't even know Breeze was flying out of here," Mulkey said.

But the airline doesn't think that was the case. While they didn't directly say there wasn't enough demand here, Breeze Airways said they go where demand is.

"We're not doing anything different in Tulsa that we aren't doing in the rest of the country," said Edmondson-Jones.

Tulsa International Airport said they are disappointed to see Breeze Airways leave the Tulsa area, but both parties hope to work together again in the future.

"While we don't have any service coming out of Tulsa after Thanksgiving, we don't know what the future holds," Edmondson-Jones said.

Breeze Airways will still have two nonstop flights out of Tulsa to New Orleans and Orlando until they discontinue their services on November 27, 2023.

Anyone with flights booked after that date will receive a full refund or a flight credit.