Pride Of Broken Arrow Wins OBA State Championship

Broken Arrow High School's Band the Pride of Broken Arrow has claimed another OBA State Championship.

Sunday, October 29th 2023, 4:02 pm

By: News On 6


Broken Arrow High School's Band the Pride of Broken Arrow has claimed another OBA State Championship.

This win marks their 21st consecutive state championship and 30th overall.

The competition took place on Saturday in Broken Arrow, where 12 high schools competed.

Union High School came in second place and Bixby High School came in ninth place.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 29th, 2023

September 23rd, 2022

September 23rd, 2022

March 10th, 2021

Top Headlines

October 30th, 2023

October 30th, 2023

October 30th, 2023

October 30th, 2023