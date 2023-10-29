Pride Of Broken Arrow Wins OBA State Championship

Sunday, October 29th 2023, 4:02 pm
Broken Arrow High School's Band the Pride of Broken Arrow has claimed another OBA State Championship.
This win marks their 21st consecutive state championship and 30th overall.
The competition took place on Saturday in Broken Arrow, where 12 high schools competed.
Union High School came in second place and Bixby High School came in ninth place.
