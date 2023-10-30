Tulsa Firefighters Respond To Several House Fires Overnight

Tulsa firefighters worked several house fires overnight. A video given to News On 6 from someone at one of the scenes shows heavy flames at a home near Admiral and Memorial.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa firefighters worked several house fires overnight.

The first was around 11:30 Sunday night near 81st and Memorial. Firefighters said a chimney caught fire and no one was hurt.

A short time later, firefighters responded to another fire due to a chimney near 5th and Hudson. No one was hurt in that fire either, firefighters said.

Around 2:30 Monday morning, firefighters were called to a home near Admiral and Memorial.

Video given to News On 6 from someone at the scene shows heavy flames.

Firefighters said it appears some homeless people were in a vacant home trying to find warmth and started a fire, which spread. No one was hurt there, firefighters said.

And then around 3 a.m. Monday, Tulsa firefighters were called to a home around 5th and Zunis for another fire.

Firefighters said it was caused by a heater. One person in the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.