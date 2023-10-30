'So Worth It': Vinita Mom Creates Adaptive Halloween Costumes For Disabled Son

Stephanie Stanley is creating her third costume this year for her son, Payton. While it's hard work making costumes from cardboard she says it's all worth it to see her son smile.

Halloween looks a little different for this family in Vinita.

They don't go trick-or-treating but they do dress up in costumes they make themselves.

It was late October 2021 when Stephanie Stanley spent two weeks in the hospital with her son Payton and had an idea.

Stephanie shares her journey as Payton's Mom on Instagram.

Payton is in a wheelchair, so she had to get creative and choose something simple.

"I was looking on Pinterest I found a tank and I was like 'I'm going to create that because that looks semi-easy', which it wasn't but I created that in five days," Stanley said.

"I didn't have a cardboard creation of a jet. I didn't even find anything like that on Pinterest, just tried to look at an actual picture of the object and create it from cardboard. That's very difficult but somehow it turns out in the end," Stanley said.

Stephanie says this labor of love is all worth it.

"So much joy, so proud, I just love seeing his sweet little smile and his face light up as soon as he gets in it and we push him around in the yard it makes all that hard work and time so worth it," said Stanley.

For parents in a similar situation, Stephanie says to do what's best for your family.

"Whatever that looks like whether that's creating a costume, buying one, or not doing anything at all for Halloween just do whatever you can, and whatever works best for our family and you're doing an awesome job, said Stanley."