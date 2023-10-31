Broken Arrow High School Band Wins State Title For 21st Year In A Row

People see a performance that’s only a few minutes long, but they don’t see the long hours of work it takes to get there.

The Broken Arrow High School Band took home the state title for the 21st year in a row.

Jackson Buzzard, a Junior and a French Horn player, says it’s about more than just playing an instrument- it’s about honoring the nearly 100 years of tradition in the band and learning life lessons.

The Pride of Broken Arrow has taken home the gold for more than 20 years in a row from the Oklahoma Bandmasters’ Association Championships.

"A lot of people think that going to a big competition like a regional and then going to state afterwards that we're going to somehow relax on our rehearsals or something, but the reality is that we actually amp up the energy even more,” said Buzzard.

Hard work, accountability, and sacrifice are three things band leaders hope the students will take away from being in the band, rather than how many trophies they can win.

"We're trying to be the best version of ourselves, and however it shakes out at the end competitively, we don't have control over that,” said Adam Wiencken, a Percussion Specialist with Broken Arrow Public Schools. “So the lessons we teach the kids are really, go way beyond the competitive result."

Wiencken says it’s rewarding to see how much the students are able to learn in such a short time span, and how they are able to put it all together at the end of the season.

"You see them start in the late Spring when some of these students have never even had to hold their instrument up for longer than 2 minutes at a time and then march around on a field, and see where we're able to take especially those newer, inexperienced members,” said Wiencken. “By the time they get to this portion of the season, they're like seasoned veterans."

Buzzard says this competition is one of his favorites because the band competes against other Oklahoma schools and people he knows.

He believes what he’s found in Pride is something special, and he’s glad to be a part of the tradition.

"I'm not in Band to blow air into an instrument,” said Buzzard. “If I were here for that, I probably wouldn't be here. But I'm here just for the life lessons and the things you gain from it. Pride, what I think has taught me more than anything, is discipline. I have looked for other organizations in this area that can give you the level of discipline, the level of focus, that you can get from this organization, and I haven't found one yet."

The Pride of Broken Arrow will be holding a final performance of their show Thursday night at 7 p.m. at BAHS Memorial Stadium.

To get in, you’ll need to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local non-profit group, Broken Arrow Neighbors.