Driver Freed From Cement Truck After Rollover In Broken Arrow Construction Zone

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 1:44 pm
A cement truck rollover in Broken Arrow on Tuesday trapped the driver inside the vehicle for an hour before being extricated by crews, authorities say.
The Tulsa Fire Department says it happened around 10:45 a.m. in a construction zone on 193rd East Avenue, just south of E. Kenosha Street.
The driver, a man, was freed from the truck using hydraulic and battery-powered tools, TFD says.
He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Broken Arrow Fire Department was on scene assisting with the rollover.
