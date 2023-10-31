A cement truck rollover in Broken Arrow on Tuesday trapped the driver inside the vehicle for an hour before being extricated by crews, authorities say.

By: News On 6

Driver Freed From Cement Truck After Rollover In Broken Arrow Construction Zone

-

The Tulsa Fire Department says it happened around 10:45 a.m. in a construction zone on 193rd East Avenue, just south of E. Kenosha Street.

The driver, a man, was freed from the truck using hydraulic and battery-powered tools, TFD says.

He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department was on scene assisting with the rollover.