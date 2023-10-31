Mother Road Market Celebrates 5 Years With Birthday Bash

Oklahoma's first food hall is celebrating a big milestone this weekend. Mother Road Market opened five years ago this week back in 2018.

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 4:46 pm

By: News On 6


It survived the pandemic shutdowns and just won the title of Best Food Hall in USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Awards beating out food halls from big cities across the country. Carly Fussell with the Lobeck Taylor Foundation joined News On 6 to talk about this weekend's big birthday bash.

This weekend is the big birthday bash starts off with a scavenger hunt and Neighborhood market. You Can Find More Info HERE
