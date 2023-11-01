1 Injured In Sand Springs Shooting

One person was shot and injured after a shooting in Sand Springs, the victim has been transported from the scene. SSPD is investigating.

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 7:16 pm

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

One person was injured in a shooting in Sand Springs.

Sand Springs Police Department confirmed that a woman was shot in the neck while in the front yard of her house near North Cleveland Avenue and West 2nd Street. 

The 36-year-old victim stated that she heard shots to the south of her location, and then she felt pain in her neck, according to police. 

Authorities say the victim was alert and responsive when being transported from the scene. 

Sand Springs Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
