1 Injured In Sand Springs Shooting

By: News On 6

One person was injured in a shooting in Sand Springs.

Sand Springs Police Department confirmed that a woman was shot in the neck while in the front yard of her house near North Cleveland Avenue and West 2nd Street.

The 36-year-old victim stated that she heard shots to the south of her location, and then she felt pain in her neck, according to police.

Authorities say the victim was alert and responsive when being transported from the scene.

Sand Springs Police are investigating.

