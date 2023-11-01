'Here Comes Bullet!' Beloved Horse A Cause For Bedlam Celebration

The idea of a black horse that would be named Bullet came in 1988. OSU is on Bullet No. 4, and every decade or so the Spirit Riders retire their beloved horse and begin their search for a new one.

Here comes Bullet!

Three words that bring every ‘Loyal and True’ fan to their feet.

"Well, I just love it that we’re true Cowboys, and having a horse at the football games is the spirit of what it’s all about," said John Beall.

There’s something about when you see Bullet on the field; it’s a cause for celebration.

"There’s a positive attachment in everyone’s brains that if Bullet is on the field, that means it is cause for celebration. We scored. So, I hope that people leave next week with a whole lot of memories of Bullet," said Jennifer Roberts.

Bullet has been a part of more Bedlam rivalry football games than most players, coaches, or fans. Some say Bullet and Bedlam just go well together.

"I think Bullet represents what the true Cowboy is and just the tradition of that. He’s tough, going to do something brave. I mean he takes a risk and putting it all out there on the line to run in front of that band in front of thousands and thousands of people, and I mean that’s his whole job and that’s his whole purpose. I think he’s a great representation of that for this school," said Abby Thomas.

It’s hard for his team to believe that this could be his last ride in this historic rivalry.

“I think the thought of not having something that’s special to a university either here, or at OU, is a little bit sad. I think if you’re somebody who has been following for a long time that that’s a rivalry, we’re sad to see go. So, if this is his last season, then I’m excited to see Bullet on the field, feel that energy in the stadium with him,” said Cadlyn Smith.

“Just seems so unbelievable that this would be the last Bedlam, and it’s certainly going to be a special day for all the fans," said Jennifer Roberts.