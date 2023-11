Green Country Family Safely Escapes Overnight House Fire

Firefighters said they responded to the house fire near 51st and County Line Road. A lit candle caught a curtain on fire, which spread to other items in the house, firefighters said.

News On 6

A family safely escaped their home after it caught fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters said they responded to the house fire near 51st and County Line Road.

A lit candle caught a curtain on fire, which spread to other items in the house, firefighters said.

Firefighters said those inside the house were able to get the fire out before firefighters arrived.

The house has some smoke damage, but no one was hurt, according to firefighters.

The family is now getting help from The Red Cross, firefighters said.