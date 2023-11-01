OHP: 3 In Custody After Leading Troopers On Chase In Tulsa

Wednesday, November 1st 2023, 9:14 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Three people who led troopers on a chase early Wednesday morning are in custody, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers tried to stop an SUV for speeding along I-44 around 3 a.m., but the driver refused to stop, OHP said.

The suspects ended up crashing into a tree near 31st and Lewis, according to OHP.

One passenger was pinned inside the SUV, and another ran off but was later caught, OHP said.

Two of the suspects are in critical condition and the driver was driving under the influence, according to OHP.

All three were taken to a local hospital.
