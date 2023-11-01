YMCA To Break Ground On New Facility In Tulsa

The new 35,000-square-foot facility will serve thousands of people and offer opportunities for families and individuals to improve their health and wellness, YMCA said.

By: News On 6

-

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa will break ground Thursday, Nov. 2 on a new YMCA site.

The Anne and Henry Zarrow YMCA will be located at 909 W. 23rd Street in Tulsa.

Image Provided By: YMCA of Greater Tulsa

The site will feature three indoor fields, state-of-the-art cardio, strength equipment, exercise programming, youth development, after-school programs, and more.

Image Provided By: YMCA of Greater Tulsa

“We are grateful for the support from our generous philanthropic community partners, including the Anne & Henry Zarrow Family Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation, J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation, Will Smith Charitable Trust and the H.A. & Mary K. Chapman Foundation,” said YMCA Chief Development Officer Kyle Wilkes. “We are looking forward to celebrating the kick-off of construction with all who helped make this project possible and the community for which this gift is for. After years of behind-the-scenes work, it will be a welcome sight to see construction equipment prepare the ground and begin building!”

Construction is expected to take approximately 12 months and it is projected to open in Winter 2024, YMCA said.