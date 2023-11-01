Tulsa Clinic Uses Holistic Treatments For Mental Health

RenuYou has been around Tulsa for years and recently celebrated its grand reopening at its new location inside the CityPlex Towers. The clinic focuses on holistic treatments for mental and physical wellness.

Tulsa's tallest building is now the home to a clinic focused on holistic treatments for mental and physical wellness.

Shereen Karjadi, therapeutic director at RenuYou in Tulsa, says with technology and time, we can teach the brain to generate healthy brainwave activity through brain mapping and neurofeedback.

She says the training can promote mental strength and emotional well-being, plus reduce symptoms associated with conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

"It's about not so much about changing that person, but it's about training the brain to develop optimal pathways so they don't have to be stuck in a certain state," said Karjadi.

RenuYou co-owner Laura Widney said that the clinic has been around Tulsa for years and recently celebrated its grand reopening at its new location inside the CityPlex Towers. She says brain mapping works by showing which parts of the brain are overactive or underactive and then setting protocols to make adjustments.

"You're watching the movie, you're plugged up to some probes that are on the head and on the ears and you're sitting there watching the movie and as your brain wave activity is doing something we don't it to be doing, the movie screen actually dims, and so that is the part that helps to retrain the brain," said Widney.

Local radio personality, Dave Weston, had his first experience with neurofeedback 4 years ago and says it's life-changing. He says the training helps him focus on being responsive versus reactive to things.

"Neurofeedback and the brainmapping peels back these layers and counseling with Maria changed that. It allows you to go, 'You know what? You're loved, you're cared for, this is just a way to make you feel better," said Weston.