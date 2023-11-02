New Orange Alert System In Oklahoma Notifies Citizens Of Prisoner Escapes

The Department of Corrections is improving its procedures in notifying the public when a prisoner escapes from any of its 23 facilities across Oklahoma.

By: Lex Rodriguez

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections launched a new system to notify people quickly if a prisoner escapes from one of its facilities.

It’s called “Orange Alert” and comes after a then-high school senior, Katie Edelen, drafted legislation for the idea last year.

Katie Edelen says the idea came to her with her aunt in mind, who was kidnapped by two escaped prisoners in 2006. Nearly 17 years later, she says she believes a system like Orange Alert is long overdue.

The Department of Corrections is improving its procedures in notifying the public when a prisoner escapes from any of its 23 facilities across Oklahoma.

“Our method before was to put it out on social media or send it to members of the media,” DOC spokesperson Kay Thompson said.

Starting today, signing up for Orange Alert will send notifications by text message straight to a subscriber’s cellphone.

With anywhere from 10 to 20 escapees per year, Thompson says it isn’t uncommon for inmates to walk away or escape low-security prisons.

“They’re the lowest level facilities. We don’t have your traditional what you think of fences around those facilities,” Thompson said.

It’s the relaxed level of security and lack of notification Katie Edelen says could have ended in tragedy for her aunt, Jamie Allen.

Allen was kidnapped by 2 inmates who escaped from the Caddo County Courthouse.

“There’s some way that could have been prevented if she would have been notified,” Edelen said.

That’s why she drafted the idea for a new system, gaining support from her aunt and Representative Anthony Moore.

"She's the real hero. She survived, and she gave me the reason to make this and maybe save somebody else's life,” Edelen said.

Unlike an AMBER Alert, you must opt-in to receive the text message alerts.

To sign up, text the facility’s code to 77295 and wait for confirmation that alerts will come to your phone.

There isn’t any cost to sign up, and subscribers can cancel at any time.

The DOC recommends signing up to receive notifications for anyone who lives within 40-miles of its facilities.

A full list of Orange Alert monitored facilities and their codes can be found here.