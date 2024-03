The folks at Magic City Books are gearing up for their first ever 'Book Bash' in April. Pat Cawiezell joins us to share more about the event, and he also brought along a few books for your consideration!

By: News On 6

-

The folks at Magic City Books are gearing up for their first ever 'Book Bash' in April.

Pat Cawiezell joins us to share more about the event, and he also brought along a few books for your consideration!

CLICK HERE to learn more about Magic City Books and the Book Bash.